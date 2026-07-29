Logitech Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Tariff Refunds, Premium Demand

Logitech International S.A. LOGI reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 non-GAAP earnings of $1.85 per share, up 47% year over year. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.1%. Revenues rose 7% to $1.23 billion and beat the consensus mark by 2.1%.

The results reflected strong demand for premium pointing devices, gaming products and video collaboration solutions. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 770 basis points to 49.8%, aided by $61 million in tariff refunds, favorable currency movements, product mix and cost reductions.

LOGI's Product Categories Show Broad Strength

Gaming revenues increased 12% year over year to $354.2 million, with constant-currency growth of 9%. The PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE mouse supported gaming-mouse momentum, while the Americas and Asia Pacific delivered solid growth.

Pointing Devices revenues climbed 16% to $227.3 million, or 14% in constant currency, driven by a shift toward premium products such as the MX Master 4. Video Collaboration sales advanced 11% to $185.3 million, extending demand from workplace customers. The company also gained about 220 basis points of share across personal workspace products.

Logitech International S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Logitech Faces Weakness in Select Categories

Keyboards & Combos revenues rose 2% to $227.8 million, as strength in the Americas offset weakness in the EMEA. Tablet Accessories sales slipped 2% to $89.4 million against a difficult prior-year comparison tied to a large education contract.

Webcam revenues declined 9% to $76.6 million, while Headsets fell 3% to $44.1 million. Other-category revenues dropped 12% to $22.5 million, reflecting softness in mobile and PC speakers.

LOGI's Regional Mix Supports Growth

Americas sales grew 11% in constant currency, led by double-digit gains in Gaming, Keyboards & Combos and Pointing Devices. Asia Pacific increased 5%, with China outperforming the broader region amid strong execution around the June 18 shopping festival.

EMEA sales declined 4% as the Middle East conflict reduced regional growth by roughly 400 basis points. Even so, Logitech gained share in Europe despite subdued consumer and enterprise demand.

Logitech's Margins Benefit From Refunds and Mix

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 14% to $320.4 million, reflecting higher investments in sales and marketing and research and development. General & administrative expenses remained controlled at 2.8% of sales.

Non-GAAP operating income surged 44% to $290 million. Excluding tariff refunds, operating income rose 14% to $229 million, showing that stronger mix and execution also supported profitability beyond the one-time benefit.

LOGI Generates Solid Cash Flow and Returns Capital

Cash flow from operations increased to $166.7 million from $125 million a year earlier. Logitech ended the quarter with $1.75 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while inventories were $491.7 million.

The company repurchased $113.6 million of shares during the quarter. Management also noted that channel inventory remained within the operating ranges seen since the start of fiscal 2025.

Logitech Issues Cautious Q2 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, Logitech expects revenues between $1.19 billion and $1.22 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 0-3% on both a reported and constant-currency basis. Non-GAAP operating income is projected between $185 million and $210 million.

The outlook includes an estimated $20 million revenue headwind from a semiconductor supplier shutdown. Based on limited information, management sees a potential impact of up to $200 million in the third quarter, with the disruption expected to be largely resolved by the fourth quarter.

LOGI Maintains Long-Term Margin View

Logitech has not issued formal full-year revenue guidance. Excluding the supplier disruption, management said demand momentum would continue at roughly the first-quarter pace through the balance of fiscal 2027.

The company still expects full-year non-GAAP operating margin to track near the high end of its 15-18% long-term target range. Strong underlying execution and the tariff refunds are expected to support that profitability level despite continued growth investments.

Logitech’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

LOGI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Analog Devices ADI, Applied Materials AMAT and Cisco Systems CSCO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Analog Devices have rallied 34.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.42 per share, up by 10 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a 59.4% year-over-year increase.

Shares of Applied Materials have skyrocketed 85.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Materials’ fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.14 per share, up by 3 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting a rise of 28.9% year over year.

Cisco Systems shares have surged 50.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.28 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, calling for an increase of 12.3% year over year.

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Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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