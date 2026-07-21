Markets
LMT

Lockheed Martin, Venus Aerospace Partner To Advance Rocket Engine Technology

July 21, 2026 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Venus Aerospace to evaluate rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE) technology for future long-range precision fires systems.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the transition of the advanced propulsion technology from successful flight testing to operational military applications.

The partnership combines Venus Aerospace's flight-tested RDRE technology with Lockheed Martin's expertise in missile development, system integration and large-scale manufacturing. Unlike conventional rocket engines, RDREs use continuously traveling detonation waves to generate thrust, offering the potential for greater range, higher speeds and improved efficiency.

The companies will assess how the technology can support next-generation precision weapons while meeting military requirements for affordability, scalability and rapid deployment.

LMT is currently trading at $504.78, down $4.76 or 0.93 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.