Lobo Tiggre: Uranium Back on the Table, When Will Gold Stocks Move?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shared his thoughts on uranium's recent price pullback and gold's new nominal all-time high.

"I'm putting uranium back on the table again. I'm actually as bullish again now on uranium as I am on gold for this year. I think both are going to do really well," he said at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

Watch the interview for more from Tiggre on uranium and gold. You can also click here for our PDAC playlist.



Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.