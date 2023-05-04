Loblaw+Cos.+ (LBLCF) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Loblaw+Cos.+ said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $87.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loblaw+Cos.+. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBLCF is 0.25%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.96% to 10,771K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.95% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Loblaw+Cos.+ is 104.96. The forecasts range from a low of 93.81 to a high of $129.51. The average price target represents an increase of 19.95% from its latest reported closing price of 87.50.

The projected annual revenue for Loblaw+Cos.+ is 59,451MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,043K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBLCF by 7.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBLCF by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 788K shares.

LGGAX - ClearBridge International Growth Fund holds 525K shares.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 498K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBLCF by 0.04% over the last quarter.

