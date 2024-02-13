LNN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.02, changing hands as low as $123.35 per share. Lindsay Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNN's low point in its 52 week range is $106.46 per share, with $158.985 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.78.

