LNG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $160.82, changing hands as low as $160.61 per share. Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNG's low point in its 52 week range is $135.30 per share, with $183.4599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.97.

