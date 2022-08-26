LND Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (Symbol: LND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.63, changing hands as high as $5.64 per share. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LND's low point in its 52 week range is $4.11 per share, with $9.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.63.

