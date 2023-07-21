LMBS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (Symbol: LMBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.69, changing hands as low as $47.66 per share. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.62 per share, with $48.6499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.71.
