Littelfuse (LFUS) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Littelfuse said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $271.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.92%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 1.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.76% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Littelfuse is $263.98. The forecasts range from a low of $218.16 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.76% from its latest reported closing price of $271.46.

The projected annual revenue for Littelfuse is $2,601MM, an increase of 3.46%. The projected annual EPS is $14.28, a decrease of 5.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Littelfuse. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LFUS is 0.2738%, a decrease of 14.0299%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 30,839K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,544,435 shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 954,239 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949,086 shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 904,217 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828,344 shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 890,836 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860,512 shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 752,521 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739,890 shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Littelfuse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Littelfuse is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, Littelfuse partners with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, its products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.