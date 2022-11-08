LIT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.55, changing hands as high as $72.91 per share. Lithium shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIT's low point in its 52 week range is $61.67 per share, with $97.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.57.

