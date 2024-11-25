Lion Group Holding to Revamp Share Structure

Lion Group Holding (LGHL) has released an update.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on December 23, 2024, in Singapore, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the election of new directors, appointment of auditors, and significant changes to share structure and voting rights. The proposed sub-division of shares and increase in voting rights for Class B shares could have substantial implications for shareholder influence and the company’s capital structure. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in person or by proxy to ensure their votes are counted.

