Linkage Global Inc Reports Decrease in Revenues and Increased Net Loss for First Half of 2025

Linkage Global Inc reported decreased revenues and increased net loss in its first-half 2025 financial results.
Quiver AI Summary
Linkage Global Inc, a Japan-based cross-border e-commerce services provider, reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ending March 31, 2025, revealing a total revenue decline to approximately $3.50 million, down from $4.80 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an 82% drop in cross-border sales. Despite this revenue drop, gross profit rose significantly to $2.70 million, driven by a new high-margin fully managed e-commerce service that accounted for a large portion of profit. However, the company's net loss increased drastically to approximately $3.09 million, compared to $1.41 million a year earlier, influenced by higher operating expenses and increased interest costs from a recent bond issuance. The firm is realigning its focus towards integrated e-commerce services amid ongoing restructuring efforts in its cross-border sales operations.
Potential Positives
- Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million, or 280.57%, reflecting the success of the new fully managed e-commerce business model.
- Integrated e-commerce services revenue surged by $2.44 million, or 930.08%, indicating strong demand for the Company's new service offerings.
- Cost of revenues fell by 80.34%, leading to improved efficiency and lower operational costs in line with reduced sales.
Potential Negatives
- Total revenues decreased by approximately $1.30 million, or 27.02%, indicating a significant decline in the company's performance compared to the previous year.
- Net loss increased by approximately $1.68 million, or 119.62%, raising concerns about the company’s financial sustainability.
- Revenues from cross-border sales dropped by approximately $3.74 million, or 82.35%, which may signal challenges in its key business segment and a failure to adapt to market demands.
FAQ
What were Linkage Global Inc's total revenues for the first half of 2025?
Total revenues for the first half of 2025 were approximately $3.50 million.
How much did the net loss increase in the first half of 2025?
The net loss increased by approximately $1.68 million to about $3.09 million.
What contributed to the decline in cross-border sales?
A sharp drop in consumer response to the 3C electronics product strategy contributed to the decline.
What significant changes occurred in integrated e-commerce services revenue?
Integrated e-commerce services revenue surged by 930.08%, reaching approximately $2.70 million.
How did operating expenses change in the first half of 2025?
Operating expenses rose by 91.01%, mainly driven by increased administrative costs.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LGCB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LGCB stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 385,977 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $623,738
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 76,117 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,300
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 2,235 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,611
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
TOKYO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc (“Linkage Cayman”, or the “Company”), a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025.
First Half 2025 Selected Financial Metrics
Total revenues decreased by approximately $1.30 million to approximately $3.50 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to approximately $4.80 million for the same period of 2024.
Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million to $2.70 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, from approximately $0.71 million for the same period of 2024. Cross-border sales margin improved from 12.70% to 21.31%, while integrated e-commerce services margin rose from 50.67% to 93.56% during the same period.
Net loss increased from approximately $1.41 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $3.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025.
First Half 2025 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenues declined by approximately $1.30 million, or 27.02%, from approximately $4.80 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024, to approximately $3.50 million for the same period of 2025, mainly due to a sharp drop in cross-border sales.
Revenues from cross-border sales fell by approximately $3.74 million, or 82.35%, from approximately $4.54 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.80 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025. EXTEND, our Japanese subsidiary, contributed $0.43 million or 12.32% of total revenue, down 87.66% year-over-year. This decline was driven by poor market response to its 3C electronics product strategy. In response, the Company shifted focus to higher-margin, fully managed e-commerce services and reallocated staff accordingly. The cross-border business is now being restructured, with new product selections and the Company plans to explore TikTok store and livestream sales in Japan.
Revenues from Integrated e-commerce services surged by $2.44 million, or 930.08%, from approximately $0.26 million to $2.70 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, largely due to the launch of fully managed e-commerce operations in 2025. This new model, contributing $2.59 million in revenue and $2.46 million in gross profit, involves end-to-end store management for merchants, with fees based on gross merchandize volume (GMV).
Revenues from digital marketing dropped from approximately $0.13 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.08 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, after ending the Google partnership in January 2025 and beginning deregistration in April. Revenues from training and consulting, TikTok agent services declined by $0.10 million, or 75.25%, from $0.13 million to $0.03 million.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues fell 80.34%, from approximately $4.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024, to approximately $0.80 million for the same period in 2025. This was mainly due to a sharp drop in cross-border sales costs, which declined $3.33 million, or 84.09%, from $3.96 million to $0.63 million, reflecting reduced procurement in line with lower sales. In contrast, costs for integrated e-commerce services rose $0.04 million, or 34.55%, from $0.13 million to $0.17 million. Of this, $0.13 million was related to the new fully managed e-commerce business, primarily covering staff salaries. Commission costs declined due to the termination of related services.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million, or 280.57%, from approximately $0.71 million to approximately $2.70 million, mainly driven by the new fully managed e-commerce business, which contributed $2.46 million in profit with a 95.12% margin. The high margin was due to low operating costs, mostly staff salaries, with no enterprise resource planning development expenses in the current period as they were previously recognized. Cross-border sales margin improved from 12.70% to 21.31% due to a shift toward higher-margin products. Integrated e-commerce services margin rose from 50.67% to 93.56%, also driven by the new business model.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses rose by 91.01%, from approximately $2.27 million to approximately $4.34 million, mainly due to higher general and administrative expenses, which increased 123.94%, from $1.74 million to $3.90 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, which was primarily attributable to the allowance for credit loss, stock-based compensation and post-IPO financial and legal consulting fees.
Selling and marketing expenses dropped 31.15%, from approximately $0.23 million to approximately $0.16 million, due to lower freight and advertising costs, as well as lower marketing and promotion expenses.
Research and development expenses declined 7.87%, from approximately $0.30 million to approximately $0.27 million, as ERP development staff shifted to operational roles and their salaries were reclassified under business costs.
Other Expenses
Other expenses mainly include non-operating income and interest expenses, net. Non-operating income rose from $998 to approximately $0.39 million. Net interest expenses increased significantly from approximately $0.06 million to approximately $1.50 million, mainly due to the issuance of $10 million in convertible bonds in October 2024, with an actual interest rate of 42.52%, generating $1.56 million in interest expenses during the reporting period.
Income Tax (Provision)/Benefit
Income tax (provision) /benefit decreased by approximately $0.56 million, from approximately $0.02 million of tax benefit for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.34 million of tax expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily attributable to net profit for the fully managed e-commerce operation services with a tax rate of 16.5%.
Net Loss
As a result, net loss increased by approximately $1.68 million, or 119.62%, from approximately $1.41 million to approximately $3.09 million.
About Linkage Global Inc
Linkage Global Inc is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no operations of its own. Linkage Cayman conducts its operations through its operating subsidiaries in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. As a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, through its operating subsidiaries, the Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales and (ii) integrated e-commerce services. For more information, please visit www.linkagecc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Connie Kang, Partner
Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com
Tel: +86 1381 185 7742
Linkage Global Inc
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of
March 31,
2025
As of
September 30,
2024
USD
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
328,081
2,000,732
Accounts receivable, net
6,405,486
6,302,696
Inventories, net
35,675
66,331
Deposits paid to media platforms
—
482,650
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
1,625,517
2,689,581
Amount due from related parties
1,243,450
—
Short-term loan to third party
8,993,306
410,000
Interest receivable from loan to third party
386,261
—
Total current assets
19,017,776
11,951,990
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
50,594
85,807
Right-of-use assets, net
516,167
653,730
Total non-current assets
566,761
739,537
TOTAL ASSETS
19,584,537
12,691,527
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
324,069
624,723
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
303,413
236,813
Short-term debts
—
32,810
Current portion of long-term debts
243,557
428,702
Contract liabilities
208,483
533,625
Amounts due to related parties
—
314,544
Lease liabilities - current
203,600
231,978
Convertible notes
7,884,325
964,865
Interest payable of convertible notes
1,555,689
—
Income tax payable
850,866
1,017,619
Total current liabilities
11,574,002
4,385,679
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debts
734,023
839,560
Lease liabilities – non-current
334,973
441,504
Total non-current liabilities
1,068,996
1,281,064
Total liabilities
12,642,998
5,666,743
Commitments and contingencies (Note 21)
Shareholders’ equity
Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0025 per share; 998,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, 3,080,000 and 2,150,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively) *
7,700
5,375
Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0025 per share; 2,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, 700,000 and nil ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively) *
1,750
—
Additional paid in capital
8,564,021
5,591,596
Treasury Shares
(500
)
—
Statutory reserve
11,348
11,348
Retained earnings
(1,474,142
)
1,613,217
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(168,638
)
(196,752
)
Total shareholders’ equity
6,941,539
7,024,784
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
19,584,537
12,691,527
Linkage Global Inc
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the six months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
USD
Revenues
3,501,947
4,798,363
Cost of revenues
(804,142
)
(4,089,486
)
Gross profit
2,697,805
708,877
Operating expenses
General and administrative expenses
(3,904,027
)
(1,743,309
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(157,637
)
(228,956
)
Research and development expenses
(274,371
)
(297,811
)
Total operating expenses
(4,336,035
)
(2,270,076
)
Operating loss
(1,638,230
)
(1,561,199
)
Other expenses
Interest expenses, net
(1,496,504
)
(60,726
)
Other non-operating income
387,816
998
Total other expenses
(1,108,688
)
(59,728
)
Loss before income taxes
(2,746,918
)
(1,620,927
)
Income tax (provision)/ benefit
(340,441
)
215,161
Net loss
(3,087,359
)
(1,405,766
)
Net loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
(3,087,359
)
—
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
28,114
(10,107
)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
(3,059,245
)
(1,415,873
)
Loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic and Diluted*
(0.90
)
(0.67
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
Basic and Diluted*
3,415,533
2,084,890
Linkage Global Inc
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the six months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
USD
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
(3,087,359
)
(1,405,766
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Effect of exchange rate changes
202,551
1,184
Allowance for credit loss
1,344,218
568,229
Interest payable of convertible notes
1,555,689
—
Interest receivable from loan to third party
(386,261
)
—
Stock-Based Compensation
1,209,000
—
Depreciation
22,205
40,959
Amortization of lease right-of-use assets
114,791
110,229
Inventory provision
4,328
2,203
Deferred tax benefits
—
(216,713
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(1,649,559
)
(725,166
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
(261,232
)
(3,233,957
)
Inventories, net
26,328
539,517
Accounts payable
(300,654
)
(320,628
)
Contract liabilities
(325,142
)
25,350
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
66,600
(5,188
)
Amounts due from related parties
341,426
—
Amounts due to related parties
(314,238
)
(16,189
)
Tax payable
(166,753
)
928,135
Operating lease liabilities
(134,909
)
(103,326
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,738,971
)
(3,811,127
)
Cash flow from investing activities
Repayments of loan to a related party
(99,876
)
—
Loan to third party
(8,640,000
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,739,876
)
—
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares upon the completion of IPO
—
5,356,792
Proceeds from Issuance of convertible notes
9,002,368
—
Proceeds from short-term debts
—
132,258
Repayments of short-term debts
(32,810
)
(33,726
)
Repayments of long-term debts
(124,959
)
(179,420
)
Repayments of other long-term debts
(108,037
)
(878,962
)
Payments of listing expenses
—
(150,606
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
8,736,562
4,246,336
Effect of exchange rate changes
69,634
(58,969
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,672,651
)
376,240
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
2,000,732
1,107,480
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
328,081
1,483,720
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Income tax paid
—
150,124
Interest expense paid
33,056
65,901
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:
Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities
155,160
147,083
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.