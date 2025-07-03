Linkage Global Inc Reports Decrease in Revenues and Increased Net Loss for First Half of 2025

Linkage Global Inc reported decreased revenues and increased net loss in its first-half 2025 financial results.

Linkage Global Inc, a Japan-based cross-border e-commerce services provider, reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ending March 31, 2025, revealing a total revenue decline to approximately $3.50 million, down from $4.80 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an 82% drop in cross-border sales. Despite this revenue drop, gross profit rose significantly to $2.70 million, driven by a new high-margin fully managed e-commerce service that accounted for a large portion of profit. However, the company's net loss increased drastically to approximately $3.09 million, compared to $1.41 million a year earlier, influenced by higher operating expenses and increased interest costs from a recent bond issuance. The firm is realigning its focus towards integrated e-commerce services amid ongoing restructuring efforts in its cross-border sales operations.

Potential Positives

Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million, or 280.57%, reflecting the success of the new fully managed e-commerce business model.

Integrated e-commerce services revenue surged by $2.44 million, or 930.08%, indicating strong demand for the Company's new service offerings.

Cost of revenues fell by 80.34%, leading to improved efficiency and lower operational costs in line with reduced sales.

Potential Negatives

Total revenues decreased by approximately $1.30 million, or 27.02%, indicating a significant decline in the company's performance compared to the previous year.

Net loss increased by approximately $1.68 million, or 119.62%, raising concerns about the company’s financial sustainability.

Revenues from cross-border sales dropped by approximately $3.74 million, or 82.35%, which may signal challenges in its key business segment and a failure to adapt to market demands.

FAQ

What were Linkage Global Inc's total revenues for the first half of 2025?

Total revenues for the first half of 2025 were approximately $3.50 million.

How much did the net loss increase in the first half of 2025?

The net loss increased by approximately $1.68 million to about $3.09 million.

What contributed to the decline in cross-border sales?

A sharp drop in consumer response to the 3C electronics product strategy contributed to the decline.

What significant changes occurred in integrated e-commerce services revenue?

Integrated e-commerce services revenue surged by 930.08%, reaching approximately $2.70 million.

How did operating expenses change in the first half of 2025?

Operating expenses rose by 91.01%, mainly driven by increased administrative costs.

TOKYO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc (“Linkage Cayman”, or the “Company”), a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025.







First Half 2025 Selected Financial Metrics









Total revenues decreased by approximately $1.30 million to approximately $3.50 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to approximately $4.80 million for the same period of 2024.



Total revenues decreased by approximately $1.30 million to approximately $3.50 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to approximately $4.80 million for the same period of 2024.



Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million to $2.70 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, from approximately $0.71 million for the same period of 2024. Cross-border sales margin improved from 12.70% to 21.31%, while integrated e-commerce services margin rose from 50.67% to 93.56% during the same period.



Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million to $2.70 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, from approximately $0.71 million for the same period of 2024. Cross-border sales margin improved from 12.70% to 21.31%, while integrated e-commerce services margin rose from 50.67% to 93.56% during the same period.



Net loss increased from approximately $1.41 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $3.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025.













First Half 2025 Financial Results











Revenues









Total revenues declined by approximately $1.30 million, or 27.02%, from approximately $4.80 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024, to approximately $3.50 million for the same period of 2025, mainly due to a sharp drop in cross-border sales.





Revenues from cross-border sales fell by approximately $3.74 million, or 82.35%, from approximately $4.54 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.80 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025. EXTEND, our Japanese subsidiary, contributed $0.43 million or 12.32% of total revenue, down 87.66% year-over-year. This decline was driven by poor market response to its 3C electronics product strategy. In response, the Company shifted focus to higher-margin, fully managed e-commerce services and reallocated staff accordingly. The cross-border business is now being restructured, with new product selections and the Company plans to explore TikTok store and livestream sales in Japan.





Revenues from Integrated e-commerce services surged by $2.44 million, or 930.08%, from approximately $0.26 million to $2.70 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, largely due to the launch of fully managed e-commerce operations in 2025. This new model, contributing $2.59 million in revenue and $2.46 million in gross profit, involves end-to-end store management for merchants, with fees based on gross merchandize volume (GMV).





Revenues from digital marketing dropped from approximately $0.13 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.08 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, after ending the Google partnership in January 2025 and beginning deregistration in April. Revenues from training and consulting, TikTok agent services declined by $0.10 million, or 75.25%, from $0.13 million to $0.03 million.









Cost of Revenues









Cost of revenues fell 80.34%, from approximately $4.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024, to approximately $0.80 million for the same period in 2025. This was mainly due to a sharp drop in cross-border sales costs, which declined $3.33 million, or 84.09%, from $3.96 million to $0.63 million, reflecting reduced procurement in line with lower sales. In contrast, costs for integrated e-commerce services rose $0.04 million, or 34.55%, from $0.13 million to $0.17 million. Of this, $0.13 million was related to the new fully managed e-commerce business, primarily covering staff salaries. Commission costs declined due to the termination of related services.









Gross Profit









Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million, or 280.57%, from approximately $0.71 million to approximately $2.70 million, mainly driven by the new fully managed e-commerce business, which contributed $2.46 million in profit with a 95.12% margin. The high margin was due to low operating costs, mostly staff salaries, with no enterprise resource planning development expenses in the current period as they were previously recognized. Cross-border sales margin improved from 12.70% to 21.31% due to a shift toward higher-margin products. Integrated e-commerce services margin rose from 50.67% to 93.56%, also driven by the new business model.









Operating Expenses









Operating expenses rose by 91.01%, from approximately $2.27 million to approximately $4.34 million, mainly due to higher general and administrative expenses, which increased 123.94%, from $1.74 million to $3.90 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, which was primarily attributable to the allowance for credit loss, stock-based compensation and post-IPO financial and legal consulting fees.





Selling and marketing expenses dropped 31.15%, from approximately $0.23 million to approximately $0.16 million, due to lower freight and advertising costs, as well as lower marketing and promotion expenses.





Research and development expenses declined 7.87%, from approximately $0.30 million to approximately $0.27 million, as ERP development staff shifted to operational roles and their salaries were reclassified under business costs.









Other Expenses









Other expenses mainly include non-operating income and interest expenses, net. Non-operating income rose from $998 to approximately $0.39 million. Net interest expenses increased significantly from approximately $0.06 million to approximately $1.50 million, mainly due to the issuance of $10 million in convertible bonds in October 2024, with an actual interest rate of 42.52%, generating $1.56 million in interest expenses during the reporting period.









Income Tax (Provision)/Benefit









Income tax (provision) /benefit decreased by approximately $0.56 million, from approximately $0.02 million of tax benefit for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.34 million of tax expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily attributable to net profit for the fully managed e-commerce operation services with a tax rate of 16.5%.









Net Loss









As a result, net loss increased by approximately $1.68 million, or 119.62%, from approximately $1.41 million to approximately $3.09 million.







About Linkage Global Inc







Linkage Global Inc is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no operations of its own. Linkage Cayman conducts its operations through its operating subsidiaries in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. As a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, through its operating subsidiaries, the Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales and (ii) integrated e-commerce services. For more information, please visit www.linkagecc.com.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







For more information, please contact:









Investor Relations







WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Connie Kang, Partner





Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com





Tel: +86 1381 185 7742























Linkage Global Inc









UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024









(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





































As of









March 31,









2025

















As of









September 30,









2024





























USD





















ASSETS





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents













328,081

















2,000,732













Accounts receivable, net













6,405,486

















6,302,696













Inventories, net













35,675

















66,331













Deposits paid to media platforms













—

















482,650













Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net













1,625,517

















2,689,581













Amount due from related parties













1,243,450

















—













Short-term loan to third party













8,993,306

















410,000













Interest receivable from loan to third party













386,261

















—















Total current assets

























19,017,776

































11,951,990





























































Non-current assets











































Property and equipment, net













50,594

















85,807













Right-of-use assets, net













516,167

















653,730













Total non-current assets













566,761

















739,537















TOTAL ASSETS

























19,584,537

































12,691,527





























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













































Current liabilities











































Accounts payable













324,069

















624,723













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













303,413

















236,813













Short-term debts













—

















32,810













Current portion of long-term debts













243,557

















428,702













Contract liabilities













208,483

















533,625













Amounts due to related parties













—

















314,544













Lease liabilities - current













203,600

















231,978













Convertible notes













7,884,325

















964,865













Interest payable of convertible notes













1,555,689

















—













Income tax payable













850,866

















1,017,619















Total current liabilities

























11,574,002

































4,385,679





























































Non-current liabilities











































Long-term debts













734,023

















839,560













Lease liabilities – non-current













334,973

















441,504















Total non-current liabilities

























1,068,996

































1,281,064





















Total liabilities

























12,642,998

































5,666,743





























































Commitments and contingencies (Note 21)





















































































Shareholders’ equity











































Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0025 per share; 998,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, 3,080,000 and 2,150,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively) *













7,700

















5,375













Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0025 per share; 2,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, 700,000 and nil ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively) *













1,750

















—













Additional paid in capital













8,564,021

















5,591,596













Treasury Shares













(500





)













—













Statutory reserve













11,348

















11,348













Retained earnings













(1,474,142





)













1,613,217













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(168,638





)













(196,752





)











Total shareholders’ equity

























6,941,539

































7,024,784





















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























19,584,537

































12,691,527













































Linkage Global Inc









UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024









(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)









































For the six months ended









March 31,

































2025

























2024

































USD



















Revenues













3,501,947

















4,798,363













Cost of revenues













(804,142





)













(4,089,486





)











Gross profit















2,697,805

















708,877























































Operating expenses











































General and administrative expenses













(3,904,027





)













(1,743,309





)









Selling and marketing expenses













(157,637





)













(228,956





)









Research and development expenses













(274,371





)













(297,811





)











Total operating expenses















(4,336,035





)













(2,270,076





)











Operating loss

























(1,638,230









)

























(1,561,199









)





















































Other expenses











































Interest expenses, net













(1,496,504





)













(60,726





)









Other non-operating income













387,816

















998















Total other expenses















(1,108,688





)













(59,728





)



















































Loss before income taxes















(2,746,918





)













(1,620,927





)









Income tax (provision)/ benefit













(340,441





)













215,161















Net loss

























(3,087,359









)

























(1,405,766









)













Net loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders

























(3,087,359









)















—













Other comprehensive income/(loss)









































Foreign currency translation adjustment













28,114

















(10,107





)











Total comprehensive loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders

























(3,059,245









)

























(1,415,873









)





















































Loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders











































Basic and Diluted*













(0.90





)













(0.67





)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding











































Basic and Diluted*













3,415,533

















2,084,890







































Linkage Global Inc









UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024









(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)









































For the six months ended









March 31,

































2025

























2024

































USD





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



































Net loss













(3,087,359





)













(1,405,766





)



















































Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











































Effect of exchange rate changes













202,551

















1,184













Allowance for credit loss













1,344,218

















568,229













Interest payable of convertible notes













1,555,689

















—













Interest receivable from loan to third party













(386,261





)













—













Stock-Based Compensation













1,209,000

















—













Depreciation













22,205

















40,959













Amortization of lease right-of-use assets













114,791

















110,229













Inventory provision













4,328

















2,203













Deferred tax benefits













—

















(216,713





)











Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











































Accounts receivable, net













(1,649,559





)













(725,166





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net













(261,232





)













(3,233,957





)









Inventories, net













26,328

















539,517













Accounts payable













(300,654





)













(320,628





)









Contract liabilities













(325,142





)













25,350













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













66,600

















(5,188





)









Amounts due from related parties













341,426

















—













Amounts due to related parties













(314,238





)













(16,189





)









Tax payable













(166,753





)













928,135













Operating lease liabilities













(134,909





)













(103,326





)











Net cash used in operating activities

























(1,738,971









)

























(3,811,127









)





















































Cash flow from investing activities











































Repayments of loan to a related party













(99,876





)













—













Loan to third party













(8,640,000





)













—















Net cash used in investing activities















(8,739,876





)













—























































Cash flow from financing activities











































Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares upon the completion of IPO













—

















5,356,792













Proceeds from Issuance of convertible notes













9,002,368

















—













Proceeds from short-term debts













—

















132,258













Repayments of short-term debts













(32,810





)













(33,726





)









Repayments of long-term debts













(124,959





)













(179,420





)









Repayments of other long-term debts













(108,037





)













(878,962





)









Payments of listing expenses













—

















(150,606





)











Net cash provided by financing activities

























8,736,562

































4,246,336



















Effect of exchange rate changes













69,634

















(58,969





)











Net change in cash and cash equivalents

























(1,672,651









)

























376,240





















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

























2,000,732

































1,107,480





















Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

























328,081

































1,483,720



























































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









































Income tax paid













—

















150,124













Interest expense paid













33,056

















65,901





















































Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:









































Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities













155,160

















147,083











