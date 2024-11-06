News & Insights

Linkage Global Faces Nasdaq Listing Challenge

November 06, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Linkage Global Inc (LGCB) has released an update.

Linkage Global Inc, a cross-border e-commerce service provider, has received a notification from Nasdaq about a deficiency in meeting the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. The company has until April 2025 to rectify this situation or face potential delisting, and it is exploring options to regain compliance. Despite this challenge, Linkage Global continues to operate its business across Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

