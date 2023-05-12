Linamar (LIMAF) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Linamar said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linamar. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIMAF is 0.29%, a decrease of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.83% to 5,745K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Linamar is 65.25. The forecasts range from a low of 58.60 to a high of $71.86. The average price target represents an increase of 52.43% from its latest reported closing price of 42.81.

The projected annual revenue for Linamar is 7,965MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 965K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 950K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIMAF by 8.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 565K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIMAF by 2.02% over the last quarter.

PMDAX - Small-MidCap Dividend Income Fund holds 371K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 21.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIMAF by 9.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 326K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIMAF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

