Limit Rally for Feb Hogs

Feb hog futures jumped higher at the open, and stayed lock limit up for the last 2 hours of the Thursday session. Futures will maintain the $3.75 limit for Friday as the other front months closed $2.12 to $2.80 in the black. Dec hogs were down by 75 cents for the close. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was 56 cents weaker to $49.23 in the AM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was 83 cents lower on 12/08 to $67.93.

USDA’s FAS reported 28,167 MT of pork was sold for export during the week that ended 12/07. That was a 4-wk high and was nearly double the volume from the same week last year. The report had Mexico as the top buyer with nearly half of the total. The week’s shipments were 36,077 MT, a 29-wk high, which left the yearly total at 1.485 MMT. That compares to 1.409 MMT last year.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 29 cents stronger to $84.22. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week at 1.425 million head, down from 1.458m last week and compared to 1.456m head during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $70.475, up $3.750,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $77.175, up $2.800

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $81.725, up $0.000,

