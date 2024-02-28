Limbach (LMB) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Limbach (LMB) ended the recent trading session at $48.24, demonstrating a +1.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.39% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 8.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Limbach in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.40, marking a 27.27% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $131.25 million, indicating an 8.52% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Limbach. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Limbach is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Limbach's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.8, which means Limbach is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can additionally observe that LMB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.15. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.54.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.