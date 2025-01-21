Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed the most recent trading day at $14.78, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $282.69 million, up 17.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.40 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +150% and +20.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lightspeed Commerce Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.

Meanwhile, LSPD's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

