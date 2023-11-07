Lightspeed Commerce Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LSPD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (Symbol: LSPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.24, changing hands as high as $16.02 per share. Lightspeed Commerce Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSPD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.23 per share, with $20.1232 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.