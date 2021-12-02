LightInTheBox Posts Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) said it experienced certain cost pressures and challenging global economic conditions in its third quarter, which caused results to be materially affected by external factors. Third quarter net loss was $6.1 million, compared to net income of $7.3 million, prior year. Net loss per ADS was $0.05, compared to profit per ADS of $0.07.

Total revenues were $98.7 million compared to $100.0 million, prior year. During the third quarter, apparel sales represented 64.5% of total product sales, rising 39.6%.

