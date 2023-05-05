Lifevantage (LFVN) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Lifevantage said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifevantage. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFVN is 0.01%, an increase of 39.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 3,163K shares. The put/call ratio of LFVN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.02% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lifevantage is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 94.02% from its latest reported closing price of 3.68.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 859K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFVN by 8.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 230K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFVN by 13.19% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFVN by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 150K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lifevantage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LifeVantage Corporation is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim® product line, LifeVantage® Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products, Petandim® for Dogs, Axio® smart energy drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

