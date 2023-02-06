LifeVantage (LFVN) Declares $0.03 Dividend

LifeVantage said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $4.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.01%, the lowest has been 2.53%, and the highest has been 3.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=32).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.50% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for LifeVantage is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 78.50% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00.

The projected annual EPS is $1.65.

Fund Sentiment

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeVantage. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LFVN is 0.0072%, a decrease of 9.0172%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 3,285K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 905,118 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974,318 shares, representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFVN by 4.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 253,547 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437,030 shares, representing a decrease of 72.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFVN by 47.87% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 236,647 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195,139 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 150,000 shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Lifevantage Background Information

LifeVantage Corporation is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim® product line, LifeVantage® Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products, Petandim® for Dogs, Axio® smart energy drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

