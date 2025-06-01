Markets
LI

Li Auto May Vehicle Deliveries Up 16.7%

June 01, 2025 — 12:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) announced that it delivered 40,856 vehicles in May 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.

In late May, Li Auto began to roll out OTA update version 7.4, upgrading the smart assistant Li Xiang Tong Xue with new animated avatars and enhanced intelligence.

In addition, the company expects to complete the deployment of its 2,500th super charging station in June, setting the stage for the planned launch of its first battery electric SUV, Li i8, in July.

As of May 31, 2025, the company had 506 retail stores in 152 cities,502 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities. The company also had 2,414 super charging stations in operation equipped with 13,195 charging stalls in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.