Li Auto May Vehicle Deliveries Up 16.7%

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) announced that it delivered 40,856 vehicles in May 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.

In late May, Li Auto began to roll out OTA update version 7.4, upgrading the smart assistant Li Xiang Tong Xue with new animated avatars and enhanced intelligence.

In addition, the company expects to complete the deployment of its 2,500th super charging station in June, setting the stage for the planned launch of its first battery electric SUV, Li i8, in July.

As of May 31, 2025, the company had 506 retail stores in 152 cities,502 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities. The company also had 2,414 super charging stations in operation equipped with 13,195 charging stalls in China.

