Leveraging Tech as a Differentiator in an Increasingly Data-Driven World

In Nasdaq’s most recent whitepaper, “Leveraging Technology as a Differentiator,” the power of the company’s Execution Platforms was put on full display. The report highlighted the next-generation market capabilities that buy-side and sell-side firms could leverage to better navigate the rigorous regulatory, reliability and security standards of the financial industry.

For these organizations, there are a variety of key challenges in remaining competitive in an increasingly data-driven world. Following a survey distributed to heads of trading and technology at sell-side firms, Nasdaq found that 82% of respondents believed that technology is a key competitive differentiator, and 100% felt that regulation is a key driver in changing the trading industry. This revelation is demonstrative of the pressing concerns in the trading technology industry. While firms are concerned about the cost of remaining competitive, defining their future course, and the complexity of their existing trading stack, Nasdaq can provide comprehensive solutions to a wide variety of industries.

When Goldman Sachs expressed its woes with their in-house equities platform, Sigma X2, Nasdaq was able to provide a top-to-bottom solution for their competitive struggles. At the time, Goldman’s equities platform was ranked 16th in overall market share, making it clear that it was time for a technology overhaul. Nasdaq was able to take full control over the ATS on its behalf by providing Goldman with services from trading and execution to compliance and regulatory reporting. This partnership allowed Goldman to focus on its revenue-generating activities and has helped them to jump to number four in overall market share since its inception.

Although our footprint in financial services is well documented, the agility and comprehensive nature of Nasdaq technology has firmly positioned the organization on the forefront of yet another industry. From tier one banks to regional brokers to our recent collaboration with the world’s largest airline manufacturer, Airbus, the Nasdaq Execution Platforms business provides marketplace solutions wherever there is a buyer and a seller.