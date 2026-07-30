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Leonardo DRS Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

July 30, 2026 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, advanced defense technology company Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, based on strong first half performance, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.34 to $1.39 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $1.26 to $1.30 per share. Meanwhile, the company continues to expect revenues between $3.90 billion and $3.975 billion.

Leonardo DRS also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock, payable on August 27, 2026, to stockholders of record on August 13, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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