Leonardo DRS Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, advanced defense technology company Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, based on strong first half performance, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.34 to $1.39 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $1.26 to $1.30 per share. Meanwhile, the company continues to expect revenues between $3.90 billion and $3.975 billion.

Leonardo DRS also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock, payable on August 27, 2026, to stockholders of record on August 13, 2026.

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