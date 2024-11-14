Lenovo Group Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.085 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with the payment date set for December 12, 2024. Investors should note the ex-dividend date on November 27, 2024, and the record date on November 29, 2024. This dividend reflects Lenovo’s continued commitment to providing shareholder returns.

