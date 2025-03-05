LendingTree, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.5 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $12.7 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.8 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 94.6% to $261.5 million from $134.4 million last year.

LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.5 Mln. vs. $12.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $261.5 Mln vs. $134.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $241 - $248 Mln

