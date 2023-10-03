LEN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.04, changing hands as low as $108.27 per share. Lennar Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LEN's low point in its 52 week range is $69.90 per share, with $133.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.18. The LEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
