LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Declares $0.14 Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular said on February 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $50.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.17% Upside

As of February 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for LeMaitre Vascular is $62.22. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.17% from its latest reported closing price of $50.11.

The projected annual revenue for LeMaitre Vascular is $175MM, an increase of 8.09%. The projected annual EPS is $1.21, an increase of 28.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in LeMaitre Vascular. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMAT is 0.18%, a decrease of 10.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 23,348K shares. The put/call ratio of LMAT is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,842K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 13.44% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,435K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,277K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 24.22% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,276K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 948K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Lemaitre Vascular Background Information

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

