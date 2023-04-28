Legrand SA - ADR (LGRDY) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Legrand SA - ADR said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.42 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legrand SA - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGRDY is 0.15%, an increase of 18.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.45% to 91K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legrand SA - ADR is 23.68. The forecasts range from a low of -8.16 to a high of $37.67. The average price target represents an increase of 55.47% from its latest reported closing price of 15.23.

The projected annual revenue for Legrand SA - ADR is 8,442MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSEFX - Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 19.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 30.37% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 10K shares.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 134.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 49.72% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 79.99% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares.

