Lean Hogs Close Off Lows, Still Red on Monday

Front month hog futures were 40 cents to $1.65 weaker at the close for Monday. Feb futures saw a $3.50 range on the day from -$2.20 to +$1.30. Monday’s National Average Base Hog price dropped by $2.22 to $49.66. The CME Lean Hog Index weakened by 36 cents to $68.76 for 12/07.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday was 95 cents stronger to $86.62 with a $10.86 increase for bellies. CME’s Fresh Bacon Index for the week of 12/01 was $125.41. Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 462,000 head for Monday. That is down from 483k head last week and from 489k head during the same Monday last year.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $67.325, down $1.650,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $75.350, down $0.800

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $82.450, down $0.250,

