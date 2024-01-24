News & Insights

Lean Hog Rally for Wednesday

January 24, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Hogs close Wednesday with $0.60 to $1.70 gains. April finished the day at levels not seen since mid-Nov. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday was $53.10 after increasing $5.76. The CME Lean Hog Index was 35c stronger on 1/22 to $68.75. 

Front month pork cutout futures ended the day mixed with a 5c loss for Feb, but a 95c gain for May. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 83c stronger to $88.86. Bellies were up $7.78 to $143.39. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 493k head for a weekly total of 1.455m head. That compares to 1.475m head last week. 

 

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $73.900, up $0.600,

Apr 24 Hogs  closed at $82.025, up $1.700

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $87.350, down $0.050,

