Lean Hog Losses for Friday

The front month hog market closed 15 to 82 cents lower past October’s triple digit $1.30 drop. October ended the week at a net $1.52 loss, and Friday pulled Dec into the red as well settling 15c lower Friday to Friday. The October contract still holds a $7.07 premium to Dec. The National Average Base Hog price for Friday afternoon was $1.12 weaker to $79.14. The 9/06 CME Lean Hog Index was 18 cents higher at $86.19.

CFTC reported managed money at 32,022 contracts net long in lean hogs as of 9/5. That was a 5.4k contract stronger net long as funds rolled out of shorts and into new longs.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 26,266 MT of pork sold for the week that ended 8/31. That was down from the 17-wk high LW, and was 4k MT lighter than the 4-wk average. Pork shipments were reported at 30.53 MT for a season total of 1.075 MMT.

Pork cutout futures went into the weekend with Friday losses of 72 to 92 cents. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased by $3.59 on Friday afternoon to $97.80. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week at 2.234m head through Saturday. That is down form 2.252 million head during the same week last year, though the yearly total remains 1.3% ahead of last year’s pace.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $81.525, down $1.300,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $74.450, down $0.825

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.825, down $0.725,

