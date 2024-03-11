News & Insights

Leaked Apple's IPhone 16 Designs Show Improved Camera, Larger Display

March 11, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The latest leaked CAD files claim to show the final design for Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhone 16 and presumably iPhone 16 plus, according to gadget research portal 91mobiles.

The actual iPhone 16 series to be launched in September, is expected to be 149.6 mm tall, 71.4 mm wide and 8.4 mm deep, which would make the series a tad taller and wider than the previous one.

Another report claimed that the iPhone Pro will have a 6.3-inch screen, up from last year's 6.1-inch panel, pointing at a larger screen.

The leaked designs showed the iPhone 16 cameras to be mounted vertically atop each other, compared to the previous diagonally arranged pair of lenses.

The vertical arrangement of the camera is estimated to place the lenses alongside each other, like digital eyes, while recording video in landscape mode. It would make the videos more compatible with Apple's Vision Pro headset.

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a capture button under the power button on the right side of the frame to give easier access to the camera, as it would act like the soft shutter buttons usually found on cameras. A light press would focus on the picture, while a long press would capture the picture.

Also, the flash is positioned at the side of the main and telephoto lenses.

Earlier, 91mobiles had leaked designs of iPhone SE 4, and of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

