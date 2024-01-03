LEA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.98, changing hands as low as $133.29 per share. Lear Corp. shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LEA's low point in its 52 week range is $117.79 per share, with $157.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.59.
Also see: Funds Holding DAUD
AMGN Options Chain
Funds Holding GLBR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.