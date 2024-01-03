LEA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.98, changing hands as low as $133.29 per share. Lear Corp. shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEA's low point in its 52 week range is $117.79 per share, with $157.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.59.

