LCTU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the LCTU ETF (Symbol: LCTU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.70, changing hands as high as $46.80 per share. LCTU shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LCTU's low point in its 52 week range is $41.241 per share, with $50.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.85.

