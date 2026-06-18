Is L.B. Foster (FSTR) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. L.B. Foster (FSTR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

L.B. Foster is one of 248 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. L.B. Foster is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR's full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FSTR has returned 54.5% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 15.1%. This means that L.B. Foster is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Voestalpine AG (VLPNY) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.6%.

Over the past three months, Voestalpine AG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, L.B. Foster is a member of the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.6% so far this year, so FSTR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Voestalpine AG belongs to the Steel - Speciality industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #29. The industry has moved +70.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track L.B. Foster and Voestalpine AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voestalpine AG (VLPNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.