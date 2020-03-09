LAUR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Laureate Education Inc (Symbol: LAUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.18, changing hands as low as $16.46 per share. Laureate Education Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAUR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.32 per share, with $21.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.88.

