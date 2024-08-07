The Latest Analyst Ratings For Baxter Intl

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Baxter Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $38.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has decreased by 9.95% from the previous average price target of $42.20.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Baxter Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $44.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $30.00 $39.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $37.00 $38.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $45.00 $46.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $36.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $38.00 $44.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Announces Hold $40.00 -

Baxter offers a variety of medical instruments and supplies to caregivers. It enhanced its portfolio of hospital-focused offerings by acquiring Hillrom in late 2021, which added basic equipment, including hospital beds, to the portfolio, although about half of Hillrom's revenue comes from more digitally connected offerings like its smart beds and Voalte medical communications app. From its legacy operations, Baxter offers tools to help patients with acute and chronic kidney failure, which it plans to spin off by mid-2024. It also sells a variety of injectable therapies for use in care settings, such as IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions; nutritional products; and surgical sealants and hemostatic agents.

Baxter Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Baxter Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Baxter Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baxter Intl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baxter Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Baxter Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

