LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA) Stock Jumps 28.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA) shares rallied 28.8% in the last trading session to close at $7.11. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price increase as the company benefits from sustained momentum in Integrated Biologics and robust growth in Advanced Synthesis. It is further bolstered by strength in commercial demand for CDMO offerings across sites and technologies.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +94.9%. Revenues are expected to be $13.1 million, up 44.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For LanzaTech Global, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LNZA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

LanzaTech Global, Inc. is part of the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry. GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.2% lower at $37.32. GFL has returned 10.2% in the past month.

For GFL Environmental, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.16. This represents a change of -15.8% from what the company reported a year ago. GFL Environmental currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.