Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Landmark Bancorp said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.98%, the lowest has been 2.24%, and the highest has been 4.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 2.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landmark Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LARK is 0.03%, a decrease of 24.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 1,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 251K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LARK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Kornitzer Capital Management holds 115K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LARK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 16.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LARK by 25.97% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 94K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LARK by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 76K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LARK by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas.

