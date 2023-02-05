Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Landmark Bancorp said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $23.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 3.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 1.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landmark Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LARK is 0.0355%, a decrease of 8.0086%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 1,421K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 239,014 shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kornitzer Capital Management holds 115,367 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,951 shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LARK by 12.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110,295 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,095 shares, representing an increase of 16.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LARK by 25.97% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 89,094 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 76,642 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,289 shares, representing a decrease of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LARK by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Background Information

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas.

