Lam Research (LRCX) Declares $1.72 Dividend

Lam Research said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share ($6.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.72 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $527.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRCX is 0.48%, an increase of 21.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 139,556K shares. The put/call ratio of LRCX is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lam Research is 538.99. The forecasts range from a low of 312.09 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.25% from its latest reported closing price of 527.10.

The projected annual revenue for Lam Research is 18,485MM, a decrease of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,983K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,416K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 434.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,146K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,087K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 3,508K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 91.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,456K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,760K shares, representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 86.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,389K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 83.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 584.82% over the last quarter.

Lam Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, the company combines superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe..

