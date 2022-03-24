LAD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $323.93, changing hands as low as $319.62 per share. Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAD's low point in its 52 week range is $274.03 per share, with $406.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $322.94.

