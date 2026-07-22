Labcorp Prepares to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Labcorp Holdings Inc. LH, or Labcorp, is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the market opens.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.25, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.91%. Labcorp outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.31%.

Q2 Estimates for LH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Labcorp’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.72 billion. This suggests a 5.4% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 10.1% to $4.79. The estimate has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.

Here's a quick review of the company’s performance leading up to its second-quarter earnings.

What Could Shape Labcorp's Q2 Results?

In the second quarter of 2026, Diagnostics Laboratories’ (Dx) performance is likely to have continued to witness strong organic contribution. Labcorp's ongoing expansion through health system partnerships and acquisitions is expected to have supported testing volumes by broadening its patient and provider network. During the quarter, the company announced a nationwide strategic collaboration with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to expand access to advanced diagnostics for pediatric patients.

In May, Labcorp launched an expanded DPYD Genotyping test to identify cancer patients at risk for severe chemotherapy side effects. Earlier in March, it acquired the select assets of Crouse Health's Laboratory Alliance of Central New York and executed an agreement to manage Crouse Health’s inpatient laboratories. All these developments are expected to have favorably boosted the quarter’s top line.

Labcorp Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Labcorp Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Labcorp Holdings Inc. Quote

The company’s expanding specialty testing portfolio likely remained another tailwind. These tests are focused in the areas spanning oncology, women's health, neurology and autoimmune disease, which are projected to far outpace the broader diagnostics market. In second-quarter 2026, Oncology results are likely to have benefited from the launch of several liquid biopsy tests and expanded access to molecular residual disease (MRD) solutions.

Labcorp further strengthened the portfolio by launching Agilent Technologies' FDA-approved companion diagnostic to identify patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who may be eligible for Merck's KEYTRUDA. The company’s market-leading Alzheimer's testing portfolio may have boosted Neurology revenues.

Beyond the core testing, the company also introduced the first FDA-cleared rapid fentanyl test of its kind made in the United States, delivering results in just 10 minutes. The Labcorp OnDemand platform is also expected to have favorably supported revenues, driven by strong demand across its expanding menu of consumer health tests.

Labcorp may have also benefited from its ongoing use of advanced technologies, including AI and robotics, to enhance customer experiences and productivity. In April, the company expanded its collaboration with Epic, making its full test menu available through the Aura platform. Other recent initiatives include the development of an AI-powered real-world data platform with Amazon Web Services and Datavant to accelerate Alzheimer's research and a strategic collaboration with Optum.ai to streamline laboratory operations. Collectively, all these factors are expected to have positively impacted Labcorp’s second-quarter revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects Dx revenues to grow 6.1% year over year.

Within the Biopharma Laboratory Services (“BLS”) segment,Labcorp has likely benefited from the solid performance of Central Laboratories. The company may have also progressed with its strategic actions to streamline the Early Development business, which may have limited overall growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests that BLS revenues will grow 2.7% year over year.

Earnings Whispers for Labcorp

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates, which is exactly the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Labcorp has an Earnings ESP of +0.71%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Key MedTech Picks

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

CVS Health CVS has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

CVS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.79%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects the company’s second-quarter EPS to increase 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 3.74%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter EPS calls for a rise of 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Alcon ALC has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.

ALC’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 3.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate anticipates the company’s second-quarter EPS to increase 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.