(RTTNews) - Kytopen Corp., and Aldevron, a subsidiary of Danaher Corp. (DHR), Tuesday announced a collaboration to improve the workflow solutions for cell therapy manufacturers, expecting to save time in a cost-effective manner.

The partnership will focus on the joint promotion of the synergies achieved by combining the Aldveron Nanoplasmid vector technology with Kytopen's Flowfect Tx GMP cellular engineering platform in CRISPR-mediated engineering of primary T Cells.

Aldevron stated that the partnership would meet the growing patient demand, which has increased with the adoption of CRISPR-based therapies.

Currently, Danaher's stock is trading at $196.23, up 0.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

