Markets
DHR

Kytopen Teams Up With Aldevron To Enhance Workflow Solutions For Cell Therapy Developers

April 29, 2025 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kytopen Corp., and Aldevron, a subsidiary of Danaher Corp. (DHR), Tuesday announced a collaboration to improve the workflow solutions for cell therapy manufacturers, expecting to save time in a cost-effective manner.

The partnership will focus on the joint promotion of the synergies achieved by combining the Aldveron Nanoplasmid vector technology with Kytopen's Flowfect Tx GMP cellular engineering platform in CRISPR-mediated engineering of primary T Cells.

Aldevron stated that the partnership would meet the growing patient demand, which has increased with the adoption of CRISPR-based therapies.

Currently, Danaher's stock is trading at $196.23, up 0.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.