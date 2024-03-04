News & Insights

Kyndryl Extends Multi-year Deal With Stellantis

(RTTNews) - Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD), an IT infrastructure services provider, said on Monday that it has extended a multi-year deal with Stellantis N.V. (STLA), a Dutch automobile company, to manage and operate select essential business operations.

This includes networking, datacenter support, and local IT services support in Europe, North America, and South America.

Building on the deal announced in February 2023, Kyndryl will contribute to modernizing Stellantis' IT infrastructure, enabling the automaker to access a wider range of skilled technical resources and rebalance internal skills.

This will boost the Dutch company's digital, cyber-security, new business models, and customer-centric solutions.

