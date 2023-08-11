KWEB Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the KWEB ETF (Symbol: KWEB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.91, changing hands as low as $28.72 per share. KWEB shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWEB's low point in its 52 week range is $17.22 per share, with $36.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.91.

