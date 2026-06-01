Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, where 24,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of KWEB, in morning trading today PDD Holdings is up about 3.6%, and Full Truck Alliance is higher by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the AXTU ETF, which lost 120,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: KWEB, AXTU: Big ETF Outflows

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