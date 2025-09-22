KVYO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Klaviyo Inc (Symbol: KVYO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.40, changing hands as high as $35.56 per share. Klaviyo Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KVYO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KVYO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.77 per share, with $49.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.95.

