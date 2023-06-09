Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Kulicke & Soffa Industries said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on July 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $57.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 3.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kulicke & Soffa Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLIC is 0.26%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 74,231K shares. The put/call ratio of KLIC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.70% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kulicke & Soffa Industries is 54.06. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.70% from its latest reported closing price of 57.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kulicke & Soffa Industries is 864MM, a decrease of 14.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,392K shares representing 11.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 14.11% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,699K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,129K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,303K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 10.99% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,891K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,559K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110K shares, representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.